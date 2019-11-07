Nimrita died of asphyxiation: post-mortem autopsy report

The final autopsy report of Nimrita, a 25-year-old Larkana dental student who was found dead at her hostel on September 16, has been released.

SAMAA Digital got in touch with Sarah Zaman, a former director of War Against Rape, to understand Nimrita’s autopsy report and how an autopsy report differs from other medical reports.

Autopsy reports, Zaman said, provide cause of death and details related to available evidence. She said it is accompanied by other medical reports, which include a medico-legal examination report, chemical and forensic tests, DNA sampling, toxicology, radiopathy reports, etc, depending on the nature of a case and tests required.

“All these reports document medically observable facts, the nature of evidence available and findings in a case. Both medico legal examinations and autopsies involve physical examination of a body,” she said.

In Nimrita’s case, all other reports are supposed to be attached with the post-mortem report. Those we have not seen.

According to a copy of the post-mortem report from November 6, Chandka Medical College Hospital Larkana Women Medical Officer Dr Amrita has observed that Nimrita died of asphyxiation.

The report read: “The constriction of the neck from outside by ligating material (narrower in width as self-explaining from ligature mark present on the neck to be compared to the recovered ligature with configuration of ligature mark-advised) has caused the death of deceased by producing asphyxial signs.”

It explained that these signs are produced either from “strangulation or hanging, to be ascertained on circumstantial evidence as (corroborative) ie that is at the scene of crime/others by state investigating authorities”.

The report establishes that male DNA was found on the deceased. It says the forensic and molecular biology lab reports detected “male DNA profile obtained from semen stains/sperm fractions from HVS and clothes indicates sexual act with deceased.”

Zaman says neither autopsy reports nor medico-legal reports are supposed to out-rightly say if a person was raped. “Rape is a legal determination. What is required is that they do a thorough examination of all available evidence and request other supporting tests. If there is compelling physical evidence in medico-legal and/or autopsy, a charge of rape can be brought by the police, which can be tried and adjudicated by the courts,” she explained.

“Rape is a cognisable offence, so the police can directly arrest and launch an inquiry based on a complaint, even if there is no compelling medical evidence. Evidence besides medical, that is considered by courts in establishing ‘rape’, includes ocular and circumstantial evidence. To bring a successful charge of murder, motive has to be established as well,” she said.

Nimrita’s death was initially termed a suicide. However, her brother said that there were wounds on both her arms and right leg. Nimrita’s brother Vishal said that he had an X-ray report and bruising was visible on her neck when he saw her body. Her family had rejected the initial post-mortem report and called for a special committee to investigate her death.

Two of Nimrita’s class fellows are currently in custody on suspicion of involvement in her death.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.