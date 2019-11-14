Thursday, November 14, 2019  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Newborn ‘kidnapped’ from Karachi hospital, doctors say it never existed

13 mins ago
Newborn ‘kidnapped’ from Karachi hospital, doctors say it never existed

A family says their newborn baby was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Qayyumabad but the hospital administration says the baby was never born at all. 

A case was registered against four doctors and a paramedic at the Sir Syed Hospital in Qayyumabad. The case was registered by the Korangi Industrial Area police on behalf of the child’s father, Sajid.

When Sajid, a worker at the steel mills, and his wife went to the hospital, their ultrasound showed that they were having twins. But after his wife gave birth on November 7, the hospital administration handed them just one child, a daughter. When Sajjad asked about the second child, the hospital staff said there was no second child.

However, mere hours earlier, he had been told by another staff member that two children were indeed born.

Dr Abdul Rahman said that the ultrasound was wrong and that only one child was born. The hospital administration refused to speak on camera.

The doctors named in the case have obtained pre-arrest bail. The police are now going through the hospital’s CCTV footage to figure out what happened. Investigations are under way.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi kidnapping
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, kidnapping, qayyumabad, qayumabad, sir syed hospital, child kidnapped, twins, missing child, korangi industrial area police, korangi, dha
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.