Newborn ‘kidnapped’ from Karachi hospital, doctors say it never existed

A family says their newborn baby was kidnapped from a private hospital in Karachi’s Qayyumabad but the hospital administration says the baby was never born at all.

A case was registered against four doctors and a paramedic at the Sir Syed Hospital in Qayyumabad. The case was registered by the Korangi Industrial Area police on behalf of the child’s father, Sajid.

When Sajid, a worker at the steel mills, and his wife went to the hospital, their ultrasound showed that they were having twins. But after his wife gave birth on November 7, the hospital administration handed them just one child, a daughter. When Sajjad asked about the second child, the hospital staff said there was no second child.

However, mere hours earlier, he had been told by another staff member that two children were indeed born.

Dr Abdul Rahman said that the ultrasound was wrong and that only one child was born. The hospital administration refused to speak on camera.

The doctors named in the case have obtained pre-arrest bail. The police are now going through the hospital’s CCTV footage to figure out what happened. Investigations are under way.