The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority increased on Tuesday the power tariff by 17 paisas per unit.

The hike in power tariff came as part of quarterly fuel adjustment, according to the NEPRA notification.

This would burden the consumers with an additional Rs17 billion in one year.

NEPRA increased the tariff on the request of power distribution companies.

However, it would not impact consumers of the K-Electric.

