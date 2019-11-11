Neither govt adds, nor excludes a name from ECL: Awan

Says procedures are being followed in Nawaz’s case

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Awan said in the case of Nawaz Sharif, the National Accountability Bureau was the plaintiff and the former premier was the accused. She said procedures were being followed in this regard.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

"Relatives of Asif Ali Zardari should file a petition in courts, instead of [speaking to] the media," the PM's aide said.

Speaking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she said the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief hit sixers on their full toss deliveries.

"But now Fazl’s in a position where he can't even find boundaries off full toss deliveries," Awan said.

She requested the JUI-F chief to wait for the next four years.