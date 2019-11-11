Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Neither govt adds, nor excludes a name from ECL: Awan

1 hour ago
Says procedures are being followed in Nawaz’s case

Special Assistant to PM on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday the government neither adds a person's name to, nor strikes it off the Exit Control List.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad, Awan said in the case of Nawaz Sharif, the National Accountability Bureau was the plaintiff and the former premier was the accused. She said procedures were being followed in this regard.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

"Relatives of Asif Ali Zardari should file a petition in courts, instead of [speaking to] the media," the PM's aide said.

Speaking about Maulana Fazlur Rehman, she said the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief hit sixers on their full toss deliveries.

"But now Fazl’s in a position where he can't even find boundaries off full toss deliveries," Awan said.

She requested the JUI-F chief to wait for the next four years.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asif ali zardari Firdous Ashiq Awan Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Firdous Ashiq Awan, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N, PPP, ECL, government, NAB
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.