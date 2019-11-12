Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Nawaz won’t return if he leaves Pakistan, petitioner tells court 

2 hours ago
Nawaz won’t return if he leaves Pakistan, petitioner tells court 

Photo: lhc.gov.pk

A man in Lahore has challenged former PM Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment even before the PML-N leader has flown out of the country. 

The government and NAB have yet to make a decision about the removal of the former premier’s name from the Exit Control List. The PML-N supremo was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case on medical grounds recently. PML-N leaders want their Quaid to seek treatment in London.

The petitioner, Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery, said that Nawaz should not be allowed to leave as he will not return to the country just like Hussain Haqqani. Nawaz has been accused of laundering money and the cases against him are still being heard, the petition adds.

It would be favouritism if he is allowed to go abroad, the petitioner remarked.

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict in the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
lahore high court Nawaz Sharif
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore High Court, Nawaz Sharif, court, PML-N, Exit Control List, Hussain Haqqani
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
Rehman Malik gives interview to fake BBC reporter  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.