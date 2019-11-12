Nawaz won’t return if he leaves Pakistan, petitioner tells court 

A man in Lahore has challenged former PM Nawaz Sharif going abroad for treatment even before the PML-N leader has flown out of the country.

The government and NAB have yet to make a decision about the removal of the former premier’s name from the Exit Control List. The PML-N supremo was granted bail in the Al Azizia Steel Mills case on medical grounds recently. PML-N leaders want their Quaid to seek treatment in London.

The petitioner, Barrister Javed Iqbal Jaffery, said that Nawaz should not be allowed to leave as he will not return to the country just like Hussain Haqqani. Nawaz has been accused of laundering money and the cases against him are still being heard, the petition adds.

It would be favouritism if he is allowed to go abroad, the petitioner remarked.

The Lahore High Court has reserved its verdict in the case.

