Nawaz still on ECL, interior ministry to make final decision 

The National Accountability Bureau thinks that the interior ministry should make a decision about striking off former PM Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List.

The bureau wrote a letter to the ministry on Monday.

The letter said that the interior ministry can make any decision it deems necessary, adding that the ministry has previously made such decisions without informing NAB.

Nawaz was granted interim bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds on October 26. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it. His health had deteriorated and he was shifted to Lahore’s Services Hospital.

The PML-N has filed a request to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so he can travel abroad and get treated. His medical reports were sent to doctors in London earlier and they have advised him to come to London for treatment as soon as possible.

Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the decision regarding removing Nawaz’s name from the ECL will be taken on the basis of NAB and medical board’s recommendations.

The government does not place any person’s name on the ECL, she said while speaking to the media after a hearing in the Islamabad High Court on Monday. The names are placed on the no-fly list after the recommendations from NAB and the courts, she added.

‘PM has no issues with Nawaz going abroad’

Naeemul Haque, the prime minister’s special assistant on political affairs, has said that the premier has no issue if Nawaz wants to travel abroad. The decision on whether to remove his name from the ECL should be made today, he said.

Haque also said that the government had already made a decision on whether to send Nawaz abroad for treatment. He is very sick and he should go to London to get treated, he said. “Our prayers are with him.”

We have all his medical reports, said the special assistant, adding that they would be happy if he goes abroad and comes back healthy.

