HOME > News

Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Tuesday: PML-N

2 mins ago
Nawaz Sharif likely to leave for London on Tuesday: PML-N

Photo: AFP

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is likely to leave the country on Tuesday. 

The PML-N founder will be leaving for London on an air ambulance that will arrive in Lahore from Qatar the same day. The air ambulance will arrive with staff and facilities for Nawaz.

According to party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb he will fly on Tuesday, even though his name has not been removed from the Exit Control List yet. The Lahore High Court has said that he can travel abroad without submitting the Rs7 billion in indemnity bonds that the government had asked for. It ruled in his favour on Saturday and instructed the interior ministry to remove his name from the ECL.

Nawaz has been given permission to go abroad for four weeks but that can be extended. His brother Shehbaz Sharif will accompany him on the journey.

According to Aurangzeb, doctors at Sharif Medical City have been working to raise his platelet count and it has now crossed the 30,000 mark. In order to be safe to fly, his platelets need to be between the 35,000 and 50,000 level.

He is being given high doses of steroids and medicines to boost his platelet count while also being medicine to keep his blood sugar and blood pressure levels low.

Nawaz Sharif
 
Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
ecl, nawaz, nawaz sharif, pml-n, qatar, air ambulance, nawaz london, london
 
