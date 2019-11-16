Court asks Shehbaz to submit written guarantee of Nawaz’s return

The Lahore High Court has begun hearing a plea to remove former premier Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL. The plea also opposes the government’s condition that he has to pay a Rs7 billion indemnity bond to leave.

It was filed by Shehbaz Sharif. He is in court and is discussing answers to several questions posed by the judges with his lawyer, Amjad Pervez.

The case is being heard by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Sardar Ahmad Naeem.

Before the hearing begins, we would like to ask, can the conditions be separated, asked the judges. Is there anything in the memorandum saying this, they asked. They questioned whether the government’s memorandum had been prepared on humanitarian grounds and whether the indemnity bonds could be reduced.

Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmed Khan said that Nawaz Sharif is sick and needs to go abroad for medical treatment. But he has to satisfy the court first, he argued.

The court asked whether the former premier was willing to submit anything as a surety. Pervez sought 15 minutes to confer with Shehbaz and the hearing has now begun once again.

They argued that after the trial court sentenced him in July, Nawaz returned to Pakistan. The appeal against the sentence was then heard by the Islamabad High Court, said the lawyers. The government now wants that same money he was accused of misappropriating in that case back, they argued.

Shehbaz has told the court that God willing, Nawaz will return to Pakistan. The additional attorney general said the indemnity bond was just a legal undertaking that he would return. The court asked Shehbaz to submit his guarantee in writing before it passes any orders.

Pervez asked for 10 minutes to draft the undertaking.