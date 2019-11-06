Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

1 hour ago
He is going to the Sharif Medical City



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been discharged from Services Hospital in Lahore. He is being taken to his home in Raiwind and then onto the Sharif Medical Centre in Jati Umra.

The former premier was discharged on Wednesday after spending 16 days at Services Hospital. He was granted bail on October 31 and is now able to leave the hospital and get treatment wherever he wants in Pakistan. His lawyers have petitioned the court to get permission for him to be treated abroad.

He left Services Hospital in an ambulance with an SUV ahead. His vehicles were showered with rose petals by jubilant workers.

According to sources in the Sharif family, Nawaz will be taken to Sharif Medical City where he will undergo several more tests. An ICU unit has been set up at his house as well which will be manned by doctors round the clock.

Security has been beefed up in Raiwind, with more policemen being deployed. People are being stopped from entering Sharif Medical City as a security precaution.

Nawaz Sharif
 
