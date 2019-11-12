Nawaz may go abroad after fulfilling legal obligations, says PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that former premier Nawaz Sharif may go abroad after fulfilling legal obligations and the government won’t create any hurdles in this regard.

The prime minister said so while presiding over a meeting of his party’s spokespersons in Islamabad. He reiterated that the impression of a ‘deal’ was not true and the process of accountability would continue.

“Nawaz Sharif is only being allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds,” PM Khan said. “Farogh Naseem is looking at the legal aspects of striking Nawaz’s name off the Exit Control List.”

The government had presented a clear stance with regard to the former premier’s treatment abroad, he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal government decided not to let the former premier go abroad unconditionally, according to officials and government sources.

The decision was made by a sub-committee of the federal cabinet, headed by Law Minister Farogh Naseem.

Ailing former premier Nawaz was granted interim bail on October 26 by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference on medical grounds. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier remained under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital for weeks, after his health deteriorated during incarceration.

Last week, the PML-N filed a request to remove Nawaz’s name from the no-fly list so that he could travel abroad and get treated. His medical reports were sent to doctors in London earlier and they advised the ex-premier to come to London for treatment as soon as possible.

However, the decision to remove Nawaz’s name from the ECL remains pending with the government.