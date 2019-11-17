Nawaz going abroad for treatment, will come back: Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said on Sunday that ex-premier Nawaz Sharif was going abroad for treatment and he would eventually return to the country.

Afridi said so while speaking to the media at a ceremony in Karachi. “No sincere person can stay away from Pakistan,” he added.

Nawaz is set to travel to London in the next couple of days after the Lahore High Court ruled he could travel abroad for treatment without submitting indemnity bonds demanded by the government.

On November 13, the government had allowed Nawaz to travel abroad against deposition of Rs7 billion surety bonds. “Nawaz Sharif can go abroad by submitting Rs7 billion indemnity bonds,” Law Minister Farogh Naseem had said at a press conference.

The court instructed the government to remove the name of the PML-N supremo from the Exit Control List. He was given permission to go abroad for four weeks but that could be extended.

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif had filed the plea seeking removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL. It also opposed the government’s condition that the former PM had to pay Rs7 billion indemnity bonds before leaving the country.

On October 26, Nawaz was granted interim bail on humanitarian grounds by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia corruption reference. The bail was approved after the National Accountability Bureau decided not to oppose it.

The former premier had been under treatment at Lahore’s Services Hospital and then the Sharif Medical City after his health deteriorated during incarceration last month.