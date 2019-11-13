Nawaz ECL removal: Subcommittee to announce decision ‘soon’

The subcommittee hearing the application to remove Nawaz Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List has denied media reports that it will announce its verdict at 10am on November 13 (Wednesday).

It clarified that while it is working to announce its decision as soon as possible there has been no time set.

The subcommittee noted that it began Nawaz’s case at 10am on November 12 and continued till 1:30pm. After a break for prayers, the hearing continued from 2:30pm till 4:30pm, before breaking and restarting at 9:30pm. It continued till 11pm.

The PML-N has petitioned the interior ministry to allow the former prime minister to travel abroad for medical treatment. He had bought a ticket for Sunday but his name was not removed from the no-fly list. He has been granted bail and the government has said, on multiple occasions, that it is not opposed to the PML-N founder travelling abroad.

NAB has also cleared the former premier and said it is up to the interior ministry. It is supposed to submit a report to the subcommittee by 10am today (Wednesday). Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem says the committee is likely to make a decision today and the cabinet will be briefed on it.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Nawaz may go abroad after fulfilling legal obligations and the government won’t create any hurdles in this regard. But he said that the impression of a ‘deal’ was not true and the process of accountability would continue.

“Nawaz Sharif is only being allowed to go abroad on humanitarian grounds,” PM Khan said. “Farogh Naseem is looking at the legal aspects of striking Nawaz’s name off the Exit Control List.”

The government had presented a clear stance with regard to the former premier’s treatment abroad, he added.