Nations marks 142nd anniversary of Allama Iqbal’s birth

The nation marked on Saturday (November 9) what would have been the 142nd birthday of Allama Mohammad Iqbal, a poet, philosopher and politician who is regarded as the spiritual father of Pakistan.

A change of guard ceremony was held at his mausoleum in Lahore. The Pakistan Navy has assumed command of the mausoleum from the Punjab Rangers.

The chief guest at the ceremony was the navy station commander, Commodore Naimatullah Khan, laid flowers on Iqbal’s grave and signed the visitors’ book.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that it is high time to revert to the message of Allama Iqbal to find solution to the ills corroding our society and hindering progress and prosperity.

In their separate messages, they asked the people of Pakistan to pledge to follow his message of self-awareness and self-esteem. They said that Muslims of the Subcontinent would always remain indebted to the great visionary leader for his invaluable services.

