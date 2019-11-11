Naegleria death toll reaches 16 in Karachi

A man died of infection by brain-eating amoeba naegleria fowleri at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital on Monday.

The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Wakeel Khan from New Karachi. He had been admitted to Jinnah hospital on Sunday with fever and chills since four days. He also had two episodes of fits at the hospital.

His blood samples were sent for investigation and came out positive for naegleria just 20 minutes before his death, said Dr Seemin Jamali, executive director of JPMC.

Naegleria has claimed 16 lives in Karachi so far.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.