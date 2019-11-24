NAB recovers Rs298m from suspects in Roshan Sindh corruption case

NAB Rawalpindi has recovered Rs298.76 million from four suspects and two companies in the Roshan Sindh corruption case. They have entered into plea bargains with the accountability bureau.

The companies are Wadood Engineering Services Pvt Limited, which returned Rs218.11 million and Zafar Enterprises and Sher M Mugheri (JV), which returned Rs64.25 million.

The four suspects named in the case who have entered into plea bargains are Abdul Sattar Qureshi ex-director-general of the RDD who returned Rs8 million, Abdul Rasheed Channa, ex-DAO of the RDD who returned Rs5.3 million, Aslam Pervaiz Memon, Ex-XEN of the RDD who returned Rs2.5 million and Baldev, a technical director who returned Rs0.6 million.

All of these suspects work or worked at the Sindh government’s Rural Development Department (RDD).

They all claim that they engaged in the corruption at the behest of PPP leader and former minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. NAB says they will be presented before an accountability court where they will record their statements.

