NAB orders freezing of Sharif family’s shares in industries

The National Accountability Bureau ordered on Monday freezing of the Sharif family’s shares in different industries.

The Sharifs have shares in Chiniot Energy, Ramzan Energy, Sharif Dairy, Crystal Plastic, Al-Arabiya and Sharif Milk Products, according to NAB Lahore.

They also own stocks in Sharif Feed Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Sharif Poultry.

The anti-graft body said that Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and Nusrat Shehbaz won’t have the right to receive any profit from their businesses.

However, it said their factories would keep functioning.