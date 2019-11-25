Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB orders freezing of Sharif family’s shares in industries

35 mins ago
NAB orders freezing of Sharif family’s shares in industries

The National Accountability Bureau ordered on Monday freezing of the Sharif family’s shares in different industries.

The Sharifs have shares in Chiniot Energy, Ramzan Energy, Sharif Dairy, Crystal Plastic, Al-Arabiya and Sharif Milk Products, according to NAB Lahore.

They also own stocks in Sharif Feed Mills, Ramzan Sugar Mills and Sharif Poultry.

The anti-graft body said that Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz and Nusrat Shehbaz won’t have the right to receive any profit from their businesses.

However, it said their factories would keep functioning.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
NAB sharif family
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
NAB, Sharif family, shares, industries, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Salman Shehbaz, Nusrat Shehbaz, PML-N
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.