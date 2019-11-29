NAB initiates inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has instructed officials of the anti-graft body’s Karachi office to investigate the alleged fraud in the Fazaia Housing Scheme.

NAB Karachi had sought approval from its chairman to investigate the alleged fraud of Rs13 billion in the housing scheme in Karachi.

At least six thousand people had booked plots in the housing scheme, according to a statement issued from the NAB Karachi office.

The construction work in the housing scheme had stopped two years ago but the management kept receiving installments of plots, according to affectees.

“NAB Karachi is determined to complete the inquiry at a fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved,” the NAB Karachi said in its statement.

