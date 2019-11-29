Friday, November 29, 2019  | 1 Rabiulakhir, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB initiates inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi

1 min ago
NAB initiates inquiry against Fazaia Housing Scheme in Karachi

Photo: Online

National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal has instructed officials of the anti-graft body’s Karachi office to investigate the alleged fraud in the Fazaia Housing Scheme.

NAB Karachi had sought approval from its chairman to investigate the alleged fraud of Rs13 billion in the housing scheme in Karachi.

At least six thousand people had booked plots in the housing scheme, according to a statement issued from the NAB Karachi office.

The construction work in the housing scheme had stopped two years ago but the management kept receiving installments of plots, according to affectees.

“NAB Karachi is determined to complete the inquiry at a fast pace and hold accountable all the persons involved,” the NAB Karachi said in its statement.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Fazaia Housing Scheme Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Student solidarity March, Karachi, Pakistan, PSF, University, Education, Student Union
 
MOST READ
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.