Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

NAB grills Akram Durrani in three corruption cases 

9 mins ago
NAB grills Akram Durrani in three corruption cases 

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani appeared before NAB Rawalpindi on Friday. He was grilled for an hour and a half in three corruption cases. 

NAB is investigating him for owning more assets than his income affords him. He has also been accused of approving illegal appointments and allotment of land on which a mosque was supposed to be built.

Durrani has interim bail till November 21 in the three cases.

“I have submitted replies in these cases before,” he told the media. “They had to summon me now because our Azadi March dharna has caught everyone’s attention”. The JUI-F has been staging a sit-in in Islamabad with the aim to topple the PTI government.

“The Azadi March will look very different after two days,” Durrani claimed. “Discussions will not move forward till PM Imran Khan tenders his resignation.” The government can’t scare us with its tactics, we will not bow down to pressure, he added.

NAB has summoned him again on Tuesday.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Akram Durrani Azadi March
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.