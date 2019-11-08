NAB grills Akram Durrani in three corruption cases 

JUI-F leader Akram Durrani appeared before NAB Rawalpindi on Friday. He was grilled for an hour and a half in three corruption cases.

NAB is investigating him for owning more assets than his income affords him. He has also been accused of approving illegal appointments and allotment of land on which a mosque was supposed to be built.

Durrani has interim bail till November 21 in the three cases.

“I have submitted replies in these cases before,” he told the media. “They had to summon me now because our Azadi March dharna has caught everyone’s attention”. The JUI-F has been staging a sit-in in Islamabad with the aim to topple the PTI government.

“The Azadi March will look very different after two days,” Durrani claimed. “Discussions will not move forward till PM Imran Khan tenders his resignation.” The government can’t scare us with its tactics, we will not bow down to pressure, he added.

NAB has summoned him again on Tuesday.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.