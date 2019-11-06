Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
NAB closes inquiries against Hina Rabbani Khar, father

28 mins ago
The National Accountability Bureau closed on Wednesday its inquiries against Pakistan Peoples Party member of the National Assembly Hina Rabbani Khar and her father, Ghulam Rabbani, citing no evidence against them.

The decision was made at a meeting of the anti-graft body’s executive board, presided by NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The PPP lawmaker was facing an inquiry pertaining to alleged misuse of her authority as a public office holder. Her father was a co-accused in the inquiry that was initiated on the basis of multiple complaints filed with NAB.

The anti-corruption watchdog decided to close the inquiry after it found no evidence against her, according to a statement it issued Wednesday.

The meeting gave an approval to initiate five different inquiries. The executive board also gave a go-ahead for referring an inquiry against Sultan Gul and others to the Federal Investigation Agency.

Speaking to the participants, the NAB chief said that eradicating corruption from the country was the need of the hour. He urged the media to only run advertisements of legal housing societies, saying that some housing societies only existed on paper.

Justice (retd) Iqbal said the anti-graft body was strictly acting upon the policy of “accountability of all”. He said all resources would be utilised to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

