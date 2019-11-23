Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > News

NAB asks interior ministry to place Durrani’s name on ECL

1 hour ago
NAB asks interior ministry to place Durrani’s name on ECL

File photo: Online

The National Accountability Bureau wrote a letter to the interior ministry, suggesting that the name of JUI-F leader Akram Durrani be added to the Exit Control List.

NAB is investigating Durrani for owning more assets than his income. He has also been accused of approving illegal appointments and allotment of land on which a mosque was supposed to be built.

In its letter, NAB asked the Ministry of Interior to place his name on the ECL because they believe that the former federal minister could leave the country.

The JUI-F leader has already obtained interim bail in the corruption cases.

