HOME > News

NA-249 election: Re-polling at 29 stations begins in Dera Bugti

2 hours ago
NA-249 election: Re-polling at 29 stations begins in Dera Bugti

Photo: Online

Polling has begun in Dera Bugti’s NA-249 after the Election Tribunal declared that the votes at 29 polling stations needed to be recast. 

The seat was won by Shahzain Bugti in the 2018 General Elections but was challenged in the election tribunal by independent candidate Tariq Khetran. He had first filed an appeal in the Election Commission of Pakistan but it was rejected.

He then approached the Supreme Court, which ordered an election tribunal to look into the matter.

Areas where votes will be recast include Dera Bugti, Kohlu, Barkhan, Sibi and Lehri.

Polling will continue till 5pm.

Levies, police, FC and Pakistan Army personnel are at the polling stations to ensure security.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 




 

 
 
 
 
 

 
