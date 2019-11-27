Musharraf treason case: Court allows delay in verdict announcement

The Islamabad High Court has approved the government’s petition to delay the verdict in the Pervez Musharraf treason case.

A larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, announced the verdict on Wednesday.

The interior ministry had petitioned the court, asking for it to order the special court hearing the treason case to delay announcing the verdict.

The special court has been stopped from announcing the verdict. It has been ordered to appoint a new prosecutor by December 5 and hear the arguments from Musharraf’s side before announcing any verdict in the interest of a fair trial.

The special court was supposed to announce its verdict on November 28.

The government contended that the co-accused was not included in the trial and was “singled out and is facing a solo trial”. The government said that the complaint had not been filed by someone who had been authorised to do so and neither had the special court to hear it been formed properly.

The government’s petition argued that the special court had reserved its verdict without giving the prosecution a chance to notify or inform Musharraf that he was being accused in the case.

A similar petition was filed by former president Musharraf’s lawyer Salman Safdar. This petition stated that the former general should be given a chance to explain himself before a decision is made.

The case

The PML-N government had filed the treason case against Musharraf over his decision to impose an extra constitutional emergency in November 2007.

More than 100 hearings for the case have taken place and four judges have been changed along the way.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and rejected all charges.

On March 18, 2016, he left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered the confiscation of his property, owing to his continuous inability to appear in court.

Later, his passport and identity card were also cancelled on orders of the apex court.

