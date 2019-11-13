Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Multan thinks killing dogs will solve its stray problem

49 mins ago
Photo: Online

The Multan administration has started a campaign to cull dogs in the area. More than 400 dogs have been culled so far. 

The campaign was launched after more than 150 cases of dog bites were reported in the city in one month.

Farooq Khan, the superintendent of the municipal corporation, said that the campaign has been started on the orders of the commissioner. “We have started this operation to provide some relief to the residents,” he remarked.

Both children and adults are afraid of these stray dogs, said a resident Naveed. “We want to thank the administration for taking some action.”

Many people believe that by eliminating wild dogs, rabies will vanish. But there’s no truth to this. Dogs are just one vector of the disease, which culling campaigns haven’t managed to get rid of so far.

Mass culling only temporarily reduces the number of dogs in an area, according to Dr Naseem Salahuddin, the director of infectious diseases and head of the Karachi Rabies-Free programme at Indus Hospital.

Experts suggest that another way to control the spread of the disease is to vaccinate stray dogs or neuter them.

Multan rabies Stray Dogs
 
