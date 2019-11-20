Muggers deprive elderly man of Rs1m in Karachi

He withdrew the sum from a bank in Defence area

The man withdrew the money from a bank in the Defence area. He was followed by three muggers who intercepted him in Soldier Bazar.

The muggers approached the man and attempted to snatch the bundle of currency notes from him, the CCTV footage of the incident showed.

The footage shows the elderly man falling to the ground and losing hold of the stack of money.

The muggers picked up the bundles and fled the scene, leaving behind hundreds of currency notes in the street.