Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Muggers deprive elderly man of Rs1m in Karachi

17 mins ago
He withdrew the sum from a bank in Defence area

An elderly man was robbed of more than Rs1 million in Karachi on Wednesday, SAMAA TV has learnt.

The man withdrew the money from a bank in the Defence area. He was followed by three muggers who intercepted him in Soldier Bazar.

The muggers approached the man and attempted to snatch the bundle of currency notes from him, the CCTV footage of the incident showed.

The footage shows the elderly man falling to the ground and losing hold of the stack of money.

The muggers picked up the bundles and fled the scene, leaving behind hundreds of currency notes in the street.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi robbery
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, robbery, elderly man, muggers, Soldier Bazar, Defence
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.