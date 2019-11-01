Mufti Kifayatullah released from Haripur Jail, heads to Islamabad

He was granted bail by the Peshawar High Court

He will offer Friday prayers and then head to Islamabad to join the Azadi March.The Peshawar High Court's Abbottabad Bench granted him bail on Thursday and ordered his release but the order didn't reach the jail in time. The mufti was arrested in Islamabad on Sunday after an order was issued by the Mansehra deputy commissioner.The Mansehra deputy commissioner issued a notice in which it said he has ordered the arrest of Kifayatullah under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. According to the deputy commissioner, Kifayatullah was arrested because he was collecting chanda, holding corner meetings and inciting the public to take part in the Azadi March.The grounds for his arrest were:He is acting in a manner prejudicial to public order, safety and tranquilityHe posed a constant threat to the law and order, which may disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the districtHe is indulging in activities to defuse the writ of the government, thus posing a threat to public peace/law and order in the district, thus creating hatred in the masses.