Modi’s expansionist designs pushing South Asia towards instability: AJK PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said on Friday that Indian Premier Narendra Modi’s aggressive and expansionist designs are pushing South Asia towards instability.

PM Haider said so during his interview with a foreign news channel Friday. He said India unilaterally changed special status of occupied Kashmir which was a violation of international laws and bilateral agreements.

The AJK premier said these aggressive and expansionist designs brought the two nuclear-armed neighbours to the brink of war earlier this year.

He said the Indian PM is bent upon genocide of minorities, particularly Muslims. “Occupied Kashmir is under curfew for the last 103 days, where over 8 million people have been confined to their homes and denied fundamental rights.”

The AJK premier said Kashmiris are demanding their UN-mandated right to self-determination, while India is using brute force to crush them.

“India has completely failed to defeat the resolve and determination of Kashmiris, despite 103 days of its inhuman curfew,” he said.

PM Haider said that scrapping of special status of the disputed territory had created a new humanitarian crisis. “Indian Prime Minister Modi and the RSS previously massacred Muslims in Gujrat and now they are repeating the same in Kashmir.”

He said the BJP government in India has not only crossed all limits of brutalities in occupied Kashmir, but it is also targeting civilians along the Ceasefire Line with both light and heavy weapons.

“Indian troops are not even sparing schoolchildren, which has compelled the AJK government to close down all schools,” the AJK prime minister said.

He said the international media failed the Indian propaganda by exposing its ugly face.

India has launched 500 websites to spread its false narrative and hide gross human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, PM Haider noted.

He urged the international news outlets to further expose Indian conspiracies against the Kashmiri people and Pakistan.

The AJK PM asked the US, UK and other world powers to use their influence and get Kashmiris their promised right to self-determination.