Polling began Sunday morning in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur to re-elect its provincial representative.

A by-election was called in LA-3 after the court de-seated PML-N’s Chaudhry Syed.

The main contest is between Sohail Syed of the PML-N and Barrister Sultan Mahmood of the PTI.

