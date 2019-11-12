Milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre, rules court

Milk will be sold at Rs94 per litre across Karachi, ruled the Sindh High Court on Tuesday. Commissioner has been ordered to ensure its implementation.

The court ordered that contempt proceedings will be initiated against those shopkeepers who fail to comply.

The assistant commissioner submitted an investigative report in the court on Tuesday. The report revealed that the police have conducted inquiries against 520 milk retailers since October 24. “Fines of more than Rs3.3 million have been imposed on shopkeepers,” he said. “Four people who were found selling milk at higher prices than allotted were even sent to jail.”

The members of the Dairy Farm Association said that the law that decided milk prices has been dissolved.

The commissioner has been instructed to submit a report on all legislation on milk prices at the next hearing.

The case was heard in the court after Imran Shahzad, a resident of Karachi, filed a petition against the illegal increase in milk prices. He said that milk was still being sold at Rs110 per litre in different parts of the city and urged the court to take action against the All Karachi Milk Retailers Association.

The hearing has been adjourned till December 5.