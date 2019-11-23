Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Men who edited women’s photos, blackmailed families arrested: FIA

34 mins ago
Two members of a group of people who harassed women on social media have been arrested by the FIA. 

The agency announced their arrests on Saturday. The men were arrested in Attock and Islamabad.

They belong to a network of harassers made up of 13 people, including women.

The gang edited women’s pictures and then blackmailed their families with the pictures via social media. A case has been lodged and the FIA is searching for the other members of the group.

They reportedly operate in Islamabad, Attock and other cities in Punjab.

