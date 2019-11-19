Tuesday, November 19, 2019  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Men steal 115 tolas of gold from friend's house: police

14 mins ago
Men steal 115 tolas of gold from friend’s house: police

Pic01-043 ISLAMABAD: Sep01- Police personnel stand to deal with any untoward in connection with 1st Muharam-ul-Haram on Kashmir Highway Zero Point in federal capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

Two men have been arrested for stealing 115 tolas of gold and cash from their friend’s house in Islamabad four months ago. 

The police said that Hamza Mukhtar and Muhammad Faisal had befriended Waseem Shahzad at their university and they used to ask him about his family and house. Shahzad, however, didn’t realise that his friends had something else in their minds.

The two hatched a plan and robbed Shahzad’s house on July 6. They knew that there would be jewellery at his house as his sisters were going to get married soon.

Shahzad’s father, Muhammad Ramzan, first tried to find the suspects on his own, when he failed he registered an FIR on September 6 at the Koral police station.

ASP Zohaib Ranjha said that the suspects had bought a car and other items after selling the jewellery. All the items have been seized.

