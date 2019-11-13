Men kill neighbour during kabbadi match in Mandi Bahauddin

A young man was murdered and his cousin injured by his neighbours during a kabaddi match in Mandi Bahauddion’s Bhikhi on Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Zain got into a fight with his neighbours, Sami and Usama, during a practice match at their college on Tuesday, his cousin Tayyab told the police. “The suspect hurled abuses at us and today he opened fire at my cousin and took his life,” he added.

The body was handed over to the child’s family after his postmortem examination.

A case has been registered. The police have collected evidence and are looking for the suspects.

