Massive irregularities unearthed in KP’s Billion Tree Tsunami project: audit

4 mins ago
Massive irregularities unearthed in KP’s Billion Tree Tsunami project: audit

Funds of over Rs470m were misappropriated

The Auditor General of Pakistan has uncovered massive irregularities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Billion Tree Tsunami project. 

According to its 2016-17 audit report, there are over Rs470 million in irregularities in the project.

In Chitral, the report said there were only a handful of trees on the 267 hectares of land allotted for the plantation of hundreds of thousands of trees. In Dir Upper, 55 people were given nursery contracts but 44 of them didn’t even supply the minimum number of trees needed for the project.

In Upper Dir, trees on thousands of cubic feet of land were cut down and steps were not taken against the perpetrators.

This illegal tree cutting cost the government Rs235.5 million. In Dera Ismail Khan, only around a hundred trees have been planted in a space meant to be home to hundreds of thousands.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
 
