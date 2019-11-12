Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Politics

Maryam Nawaz won’t go abroad: Sheikh Rasheed

2 hours ago
Says Shehbaz could accompany Nawaz for treatment

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice-president Maryam Nawaz would not go abroad.

Speaking on SAMAA TV show 'Nadeem Malik Live', Rasheed said it was decided at the federal cabinet meeting that Nawaz should not be allowed to travel abroad unconditionally.

He said the meeting pondered permitting Nawaz to travel out of the country against deposition of surety bonds.

"I have been saying this for the past 8 months to get rid of by permitting him," the minister said. "His condition is not fine. He should be allowed to get himself treated [abroad]."

He said Nawaz's daughter, Maryam, would not go abroad. However, Rasheed said Shehbaz Sharif could also accompany his elder brother.

Commenting on Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl's sit-in, the minister said there was no pressure on the government due to it.

"Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Peoples Party have distanced themselves from the JUI-F's Islamabad sit-in," he added.

maryam nawaz Nawaz Sharif sheikh rasheed
 
