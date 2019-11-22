Maryam, Nawaz excused from appearing in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif were exempted from appearing before the Lahore accountability court in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

During Friday’s hearing, the Sharifs’ lawyer Amjad Pervez argued that NAB hadn’t filed a final reference in the case yet.

He filed petitions on behalf of both PML-N leaders for them to be excused from appearing in court. Nawaz’s was approved for four weeks while Maryam’s was approved till the reference is filed.

Pervez said NAB hasn’t even submitted a supplementary reference yet. Why then do my clients have to appear in court, he asked.

Maryam’s cousin Yousaf Abbas also appeared in court upon the expiry of his judicial remand. His remand was extended until December 6, the date of the next hearing.