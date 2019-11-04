Maryam Nawaz granted bail by the Lahore High Court

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has been granted bail by the Lahore High Court.

She appeared in court Monday afternoon for a hearing of her bail petition. The bench, headed by Judge Ali Baqir Najafi, had reserved its verdict on her bail plea on Friday (October 31) after NAB and her lawyer completed their arguments.

She has been granted conditional bail and has to submit a surety of Rs10 million.

The judges said this case needs more investigation. When a case requires further inquiry, bail becomes the petitioner’s right, said the court.

On Wednesday, Maryam’s lawyer had argued that his client should be granted bail so that she can take care of her ailing father, Nawaz Sharif. The former premier has already been granted bail to get medical treatment.

Amjad Pervaiz, Maryam’s lawyer, completed his arguments in the case. He argued that the joint investigation team, which was formed to probe the Sharif family’s assets in the Panama Papers case, looked into all properties owned by the family. The Supreme Court had ordered NAB to file three references against Nawaz and his family members. There was no mention of Chaudhry Sugar Mills in it, Pervaiz remarked.

Maryam, who was arrested on August 8, was incarcerated at Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. She is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

