For $83,500, you can shoot Pakistan’s national animal

21 mins ago
For $83,500, you can shoot Pakistan’s national animal

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has given hunters the green light to hunt some rare animals. It auctioned off permits to hunt 124 animals, including four astor markhor. 

Hunters from all over Pakistan and the rest of the world come to the country in the winter to hunt.

The markhor is Pakistan’s national animal and the permit to hunt one cost $83,500 this year. Last year, the permit cost $110,000.

A blue sheep or bharal permit was auctioned off at $8,900.

Mehmood Ghaznavi, a conservator at the Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department, said the bidding this year was better because they had “better rates”. He said more people participated in the auction and that the results were “encouraging”.

Last season, the permit to hunt markhor cost $110,000 and locals are unhappy that the permit was sold at a lower price this year. The money from the permit is divided between locals and the federal government, with 80% going to locals.

