Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman

A woman, identified as Farhat Hafeez, has filed a complaint against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Phalia police station for criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and state institutions.

The woman has said that the statements given by the JUI-F can be considered as mutiny. He has misused the rights granted to him by the Constitution, the complaint reads, adding that a case should be registered against the politician and he should be investigated.

Fazl had asked for the arrest of the PM. By doing this, he threatened the country’s security situation and disrespected the state institutions, the woman remarked. The statement only seeks to divide the country and spread chaos, she added.

