Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman

1 hour ago
Mandi Bahauddin woman files complaint against Fazlur Rehman

A woman, identified as Farhat Hafeez, has filed a complaint against JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at Phalia police station for criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan and state institutions. 

The woman has said that the statements given by the JUI-F can be considered as mutiny. He has misused the rights granted to him by the Constitution, the complaint reads, adding that a case should be registered against the politician and he should be investigated.

Fazl had asked for the arrest of the PM. By doing this, he threatened the country’s security situation and disrespected the state institutions, the woman remarked. The statement only seeks to divide the country and spread chaos, she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March mandi bahauddin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Mandi Bahauddin, Azadi March, JUI-F, Maulana Fazlur Rehman
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.