Mandi Bahauddin men shoot uncles for killing their father

Two men opened fire at their maternal uncles in Mandi Bahauddin. They was taking revenge because they believed they killed their father five years ago.

On Thursday, Rustam and Basharrat opened fire at their uncles Muhammad Anaar and Manzar. Anaar was killed while Manzar was critically injured. He has now been shifted to a hospital in Lahore.

The brothers fled.

A relative told SAMAA TV that the brothers believe their uncles killed their father as part of an internal family fight they had been having.

A case has been registered against them at the Miyana Gondal police station under sections 34 (common intention), 109 (punishment for abetment), 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The police say they will arrest the suspects soon. They have begun investigations.