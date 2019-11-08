Friday, November 8, 2019  | 10 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Violence

Mandi Bahauddin driver thrashed for stopping students harassing female classmates

2 hours ago
Four male students were arrested after they allegedly beat up their van driver for telling them to stop harassing their female classmates in Mandi Bahauddin.

Police says the incident is 15 days old and a case has been registered.

The law enforcers took action against these students after a video surfaced of a group of young men thrashing a man (the van driver) with sticks and sugarcane. They were in their school uniforms, but their faces were masked by a cloth.

The man took a beating for at least half a minute, according to the video. He was dragged out of the driver’s seat and beaten.

In the background, loud screams can be heard from the young women sitting in the van.

Investigation officer Riaz Sipra said the young men would often harass from their bikes the young women when the van would pass by them. The van driver had told them to stop harassing the girls, which is why they beat him up, Sipra said.

Talking about the progress in the case, he said four of the students involved in beating the van driver have been arrested, while four more are on interim bail till November 11. Some of the students remain unidentified, he said. We will nominate them in the case soon, he said.

