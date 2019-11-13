Man who raped 30 children remanded into police custody 

A man who has confessed to raping more than 30 children and then uploading their videos on ‘dark web’ has been remanded into police custody for five days.

Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas heard the case on Wednesday.

The investigating officer told the court that Sohail Ayaz has completed his sentence in the UK. He was deported from the UK after he was found guilty of raping children.

He was arrested on Tuesday after a woman filed a case against him for kidnapping her 13-year-old son, drugging him and then raping him for four days. The man even shot his videos and threatened to release them if the child tells anyone about it, the FIR said.

The Rawat police have been instructed to present the suspect in court again on November 18.

The 46-year-old man is a chartered accountant by profession and worked at a government department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police.

Rai Mazhar, a senior police official, told SAMAA TV that he was earning Rs300,000 from his government job.

According to Daily Mail, Ayaz had also worked at Save The Children organisation. He was arrested from the charity’s headquarters in 2009 and thousands of child porn images were discovered at his home in east London.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.