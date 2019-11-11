Man shot in broad daylight succumbs to wounds

A man who was shot in broad daylight in Lahore’s Mohlanwal succumbed to his wounds three days after the shooting on Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Shahzad was seeking treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows that Shahzad was standing at a shop and purchasing goods when he was shot from the back. He fell on the ground immediately and no one came to help him. The gunmen then managed to escape on their motorcycle.

The prime suspect has secured pre-arrest bail in the case. The police are investigating the shooting.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.