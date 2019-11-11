Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man shot in broad daylight succumbs to wounds

1 hour ago
Man shot in broad daylight succumbs to wounds

 

A man who was shot in broad daylight in Lahore’s Mohlanwal succumbed to his wounds three days after the shooting on Monday. 

Twenty-two-year-old Shahzad was seeking treatment at Jinnah Hospital.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows that Shahzad was standing at a shop and purchasing goods when he was shot from the back. He fell on the ground immediately and no one came to help him. The gunmen then managed to escape on their motorcycle.

The prime suspect has secured pre-arrest bail in the case. The police are investigating the shooting.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Lahore shooting
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
Rabi Pirzada quits entertainment industry
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PIA flight aborts take-off in Toronto due to technical fault
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
PM hopeful of improved relations with India after Kartarpur
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Sunny Deol crosses the Border to attend Kartarpur ceremony
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
Traffic jams choke Karachi as Chup Tazia processions start
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.