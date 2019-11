A man shot his wife dead in Quetta’s Master Colony area on Wednesday, according to police officials.

Khaliq Barech, station house officer of the Khaliq Shaheed police station, said the suspect, Adeel, shot his wife, Yasmeen, five times in the head.

The suspect fled the scene after the incident, the official said. The body of the woman was handed over to her relatives after medico-legal formalities.

SHO Barech said a murder case had been registered and the police were on a hunt for the suspect.