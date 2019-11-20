Man shoots suspected robber dead at Karachi’s Boat Basin

A man shot a suspected robber dead in Karachi’s Clifton on Tuesday night. The robber tried to mug him.

The incident occurred at Boat Basin in Clifton. The police have lodged a case and started investigations.

They say the man had a licence for his gun but they have taken it and his car into custody for the duration of the investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the motorcyclist, identified as Sanaullah, approaching the car. He parks at the driver’s side window before driving a short distance ahead. He then returns to the car and the man inside opens fire.

South SSP Sheeraz Nazir said there were two people in the car–the man who opened fire and his friend. He confirmed that the weapon was licensed.

The police are checking Sanaullah’s data for a criminal background.