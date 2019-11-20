Wednesday, November 20, 2019  | 22 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man shoots suspected robber dead at Karachi’s Boat Basin

54 mins ago
Man shoots suspected robber dead at Karachi’s Boat Basin

A man shot a suspected robber dead in Karachi’s Clifton on Tuesday night. The robber tried to mug him.

The incident occurred at Boat Basin in Clifton. The police have lodged a case and started investigations.

They say the man had a licence for his gun but they have taken it and his car into custody for the duration of the investigation.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the motorcyclist, identified as Sanaullah, approaching the car. He parks at the driver’s side window before driving a short distance ahead. He then returns to the car and the man inside opens fire.

South SSP Sheeraz Nazir said there were two people in the car–the man who opened fire and his friend. He confirmed that the weapon was licensed.

The police are checking Sanaullah’s data for a criminal background.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
firing Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, Firing, robbery, attempted robbery, boat basin, boat basin firing, clifton, clifton firing,
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.