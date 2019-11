A man was arrested on Tuesday for killing two of his neighbours for using his WiFi without permission in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town.

Haris, a student at the University of Karachi, and his father were shot dead by their neighbour Qasim, according to the police.

Qasim has confessed his crime, the police said.

He said that he shot them because they were using his WiFi without permission, said a police officer.