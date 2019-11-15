Man kills wife, himself in Islamabad

A man shot his wife dead and then killed himself in Islamabad on Friday, according to their family and police.

Bodies of the man and his wife were found at Islamabad’s Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani farmhouse in the jurisdiction of the Nilore police station.

Twenty-six-year-old Mirza Khan was working at the farmhouse and lived in its servant quarters with his family.

“My sister-in-law was in kitchen, when my brother asked for breakfast,” Khan’s brother, Amir, said. “When she brought breakfast, my brother asked ‘why didn’t you cook an omelet’.

“She replied that ‘you didn’t bring eggs’, which led to a heated exchange between the two,” Amir added.

“The couple had an altercation,” Sub-Inspector Nawaz Ahmed said. “He first shot his wife and then killed himself.”

Ahmed said the police are investigating the matter.

Mirza Khan married Khaista Gul eight years ago, according to their relatives. They hailed from Kohistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Their bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem.