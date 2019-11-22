Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Violence

Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car

34 mins ago
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car

Officers from the Karachi police opened fire on a car near Cantt Station early Friday morning, leaving one man dead and another injured.  

All three policemen in the mobile have been arrested. South SSP Sheeraz Nazeer said they were all from the Gizri police station.

The victim has been identified as Nabeel Hoodbhoy. His friend, the man who was injured in the attack, has been identified as Raza Imam.

Imam has given the police his statement, in which he said they got in their car near Gizri. The police followed us but we didn’t realise they were even behind us, he said. When they stopped the car near the Cantt Station, the policemen opened fire, he added. Imam also told the police that he and Hoodbhoy were in the import and export business.

The policemen are currently in custody. Their weapons have also been seized.

