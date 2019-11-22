Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man injured after gas cylinder explodes in Karachi’s Korangi

37 mins ago
Man injured after gas cylinder explodes in Karachi’s Korangi

A man was severely injured in a cylinder explosion at a house in Allahwala Town in Karachi’s Korangi.

Following the explosion, a fire erupted because of which a man identified as Riaz was severely injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his neighbours.

“These incidents have become routine in the area,” a resident said. “We are forced to use gas cylinders because of gas shortage.”

The fire was controlled by the fire brigade that reached the location on time, according to the people. The house, however, has been badly burnt.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Gas explosion Karachi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
explosion, cylinders, gas, Korangi, Karachi
 
MOST READ
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Plan B: JUI-F protesters block GT Road in Islamabad
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
Tharparkar hospitals on high alert as lightning kills 21
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.