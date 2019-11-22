Man injured after gas cylinder explodes in Karachi’s Korangi

A man was severely injured in a cylinder explosion at a house in Allahwala Town in Karachi’s Korangi.

Following the explosion, a fire erupted because of which a man identified as Riaz was severely injured. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by his neighbours.

“These incidents have become routine in the area,” a resident said. “We are forced to use gas cylinders because of gas shortage.”

The fire was controlled by the fire brigade that reached the location on time, according to the people. The house, however, has been badly burnt.