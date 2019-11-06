Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Violence

‘Man found in Karachi park was killed by wife’s lover’

1 hour ago
Photo: AFP

The Karachi police have identified a body found in a park in Clifton Sunday morning. They say the victim was murdered by a man they believe was his wife’s lover.

The victim was found in a park in Clifton Block 2 early Sunday morning. He has been identified as Siddiq.

Clifton ASP Imran Mirza has said that they believe his wife had him killed.

The woman, identified as Nasreen, has been arrested, along with the man who is suspected of killing Siddiq. That man, identified as Bilal, has confessed to the murder.

He is also suspected of being Nasreen’s lover. He said Nasreen offered him Rs100,000 to kill her husband.

He and his accomplice, Ahsan, killed Siddiq after calling him to a park and then plying him with alcohol. Ahsan, who worked as a security guard, has fled. The police are currently searching for him.

Investigations are ongoing.

Karachi Murder
 
