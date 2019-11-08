Man arrested for ‘raping’ his seven-year-old niece in Bahawalpur

A man has been arrested in Bahawalpur’s Hasilpur for allegedly raping his seven-year-old niece.

The police have also lodged a case against him.

Samples have been sent for DNA analysis and further inquiries will be initiated once the results come back, say the police.

According to the testimony of a relative, the man was turning on the water when he saw his brother’s daughter passing by. He grabbed her and pulled her aside, said the relative.

The Bahawalpur DPO said they formed a special team to arrest the suspect. We will complete all the legal procedures and DNA testing and then file a chalan against him, he said.

The child was taken to Bahawalpur’s Victoria Hospital for treatment