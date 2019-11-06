Wednesday, November 6, 2019  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Man arrested for beating 11-month-old stepson in Karachi

Man arrested for beating 11-month-old stepson in Karachi

A man was arrested in Karachi on Wednesday morning for beating up his 11-month-old stepson. 

According to the Clifton ASP, police from the Clifton Model police station arrested a man identified as Fawad Khan. He is accused of beating his stepson when his wife wasn’t home.

The child was injured on his head, face and other parts of his body.

An FIR has been registered against him at the Boat Basin police station under Section 328 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years by parent or person having
care of it) and 337-L (punishment for other hurt) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
